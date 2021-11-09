Police search for 3 suspects after armed robbery outside of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Police are looking for help from the public in identifying three people who robbed a pharmacy in Sherwood Park.

On Nov. 6 at around 9:25 a.m., Strathcona County RCMP were called to an armed robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart near Cloverbar Road.

Police say three people entered the pharmacy and threatened staff with knives while demanding drugs. They reportedly made off with an unknown amount of prescription pills and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The first suspect was described as:

A male with dark skin

Wearing black pants, a black hoodie, white shoes and a blue surgical mask

The second suspect was:

White

5’6 to 5’7

160 to 170 lbsWearing a black hoodie with a white rim hood, black-and-white running shoes and a blue surgical mask

The third suspect was:

A Black male

6’0 to 6’1

160 to 170 lbs

Wearing a white hoodie with a white Nike logo on the left side, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask

Anyone with information should contact RCMP at 780-467-7741.