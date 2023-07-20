Police search for car believed to be part of southwest street-racing collision

Edmonton Police are searching for a vehicle that was indirectly involved in a collision Wednesday afternoon in the city’s southwest.

The collision at 3:05 p.m. saw an Infiniti G37 travelling westbound on Windermere Boulevard NW broadside an eastbound Toyota FJ Cruiser at the intersection of Currents Drive.

The impact of the collision, in which police believe the 18-year-old man driving the Infiniti was operating it at high speed, saw the Toyota being driven by a 58-year-old man overturn onto its side and slide into the curb.

The occupants of each vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for another driver who they believe was racing the Infiniti moments before the collision. The vehicle is described as a white car, potentially a Cadillac CTS. It was last seen travelling westbound on Windermere Boulevard from the spot of the collision.

Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigation Section are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision and the moments leading up to it. People can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous phone tips at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.