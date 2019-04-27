Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure two children by telling them their parents sent him.

On April 24 around 5 p.m., a white man in his twenties approached two kids at their home in the Skogg Avenue area of Hinton, Alta.

He told the kids he knew their mom and dad and that he had been sent to get them.

The children locked the door and called a parent, who called RCMP.

Police do not know if the man fled on foot or by vehicle. He has not been identified by police yet.

The suspect was estimated to be closet to six feet tall. He had short, light brown hair and a thin goatee.

Hinton RCMP are asking the public to call the detachment at 780-865-5544 if they have information related to the incident.

Hinton is located 280 kilometres west of Edmonton.