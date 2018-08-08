Police are requesting the public’s help to find a man who groped three women in northeast Edmonton in May and July.

The reported assaults happened during the day May 16 and July 15 in the Newton and Beverly neighbourhoods, EPS said.

The man reportedly ran up to the women from behind, groped them and fled.

The suspect is described as a tanned white man, in his 30s, with short, darker hair, and of medium height and athletic build. Police said he was wearing khaki shorts and a dark-coloured t-shirt.

A vehicle believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Silverado was also seen in the area both dates, EPS said.

Anyone with information about these reported sexual assaults is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.