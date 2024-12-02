Police search for man wanted in Edmonton arson, extortion cases

Edmonton police are looking for a man who they say is connected to three southside arsons this fall.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued warrants for Finbar Hughes, 21, on Monday night.

Hughes is wanted for arson with disregard for human life, extortion and possession of an incendiary material to commit arson in connection to the three fires. He is also wanted by Calgary police for similar incidents.

Two of the incidents occurred on separate dates at the same home in the Holyrood neighbourhood, around 77 Street and 95 Avenue, while another was reported in Cloverdale.

Fires were set at the Holyrood home on Sept. 23 at 5:05 a.m. and on Oct. 19 at 2 a.m. No injuries were reported on either date.

A handwritten note demanding a Bitcoin money transfer was left on the home's doorstep after a vehicle on the property was set on fire in the September incident, police said.

The home itself was set on fire on Oct. 19 and was extinguished before it caused the loss of it, they said.

On Oct. 13 at 3:30 a.m., police said they received a report of a Cloverdale home at 95 Street and 97 Avenue intentionally set on fire, with investigators confirming arson. Notes with handwriting similar to the one found in September at the Holyrood home were left at neighbouring homes, police said.

Hughes is described at six-feet tall and weighing 175 lb. with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the fires or where Hughes might be can call EPS at 780-423-4567 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or via the P3 Tips app.