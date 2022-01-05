Police search for missing Edmonton man last seen in November

Edmonton police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

Bobby Funk was reported missing on Dec. 12 and was last seen on Nov. 6, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Police say he is known to travel around Alberta, B.C., and occasionally into the U.S.

Funk requires regular medication and EPS said his disappearance is out of character. There is concern for his well-being.

Funk is described as:

5’11

181 pounds

Grey hair

Hazel eyes and missing his upper teeth

Winnie the Pooh tattoo on left shin

Anyone with information on Funk’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.