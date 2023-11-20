Police search for pickup in connection with central Alberta homicide

The man who was killed in Ponoka earlier this month has been identified as Derek Westling, 37.

Westling was found in his home on 57 Avenue on Nov. 10.

Mounties say they're treating his death as a homicide.

Investigators are searching for a light-coloured pickup that was seen leaving the area around the time of Westling's death.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.