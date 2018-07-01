

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen armed robbery Saturday night.

Two men entered the St. Albert CIBC on Hebert Road on Saturday night shortly after 10 p.m. wearing masks and demanding money from the tills, police said.

RCMP said one of the men held a black handgun while the robbery took place and the suspects were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects fled southbound from the bank, police said. One on foot and one on a bicycle.

The suspects were described as:

Dark skinned

Wearing dark-coloured cargo pants

Black hoodies

Approximately 177 to 182 centimetres (5’10” to 6’)

Approximately 86 kilograms (180 pounds)

Approximately 20 to 25 years old

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.