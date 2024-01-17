EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police search for two men in northside Edmonton store robbery

    Edmonton police are looking for two men responsible for a convenience store robbery on Jan. 5. (Credit: EPS) Edmonton police are looking for two men responsible for a convenience store robbery on Jan. 5. (Credit: EPS)
    Edmonton police are searching for two men who robbed a northside convenience store late at night almost two weeks ago.

    The men entered the store at 118 Avenue and 89 Street at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.

    An Indigenous man wearing a black hoodie, a black tuque sporting a New York Yankees logo and blue jeans took out a handgun and pointed it at the cashier, demanding money.

    The other man, who was wearing a hooded dark grey jacket, a white mask, blue jeans and a black tuque pointed bear spray at the cashier.

    Both took cash from the till, stole merchandise and fled the store.

    Both men stand about five-foot-ten. The Indigenous man has a medium build and a light moustache.

    Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

    Anyone who can identify the men is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

