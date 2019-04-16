The lawyer of a Calgary UCP candidate whose business was searched last week has confirmed the warrant was connected to the party’s 2017 leadership contest.

Calgary-East candidate Peter Singh’s auto-repair shop was searched by RCMP last Thursday.

A computer was among the items that were seized by Mounties, though Singh said everything has been returned.

His lawyer, Jim Lutz, confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday the search was related to the UCP’s 2017 leadership contest. The conservative party faces allegations of running a “kamikaze” campaign to defeat Leader Jason Kenney’s opponent, Brian Jean, and of committing voter fraud with fake emails.

The RCMP are investigating the former allegation.

On Monday, Kenney said he knew no more about the search at Singh’s business.

“I’ve learned nothing more than what I’ve read in the media,” he told reporters.