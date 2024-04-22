Police searching for 34-year-old Edmonton woman missing since March 4

Police are searching for an Edmonton woman who has been missing for seven weeks.

Jennifer Badger, 34, was last seen on the morning of March 4, walking in the area of Riverbend Road in the Brander Gardens neighbourhood.

She was wearing bright orange pants and a dark jacket.

She is described at 5'9" tall, 185 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left index finger, and an upper lip piercing.

Police say her disappearance is out of character, and family and investigators are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.