Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton

Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a report of an assault at Scona Road and 94 Avenue at 8:35 a.m.

A witness told police a black Ford Fusion car hit a black Hyundai Sonata and tried to leave the scene.

A Good Samaritan saw the crash and tried to block the Ford in with her silver Ram pickup.

Police say two women got out of the Ford and approached the Good Samaritan and assaulted her.

To defend herself, the woman took a seatbelt cutter out of her truck and stabbed one of the women from the Ford in the hand.

The two women from the Ford and a man who had also been in the Ford at the time of the crash got back in the car and left the area.

The Good Samaritan suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

The driver of the Hyundai wasn't injured.

Anyone with information about the Ford Fusion or the three people inside is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.