Police searching for driver who hit senior in west Edmonton parking lot

Edmonton police are looking for the driver of a white truck who hit a senior in a parking lot last month.

The 72-year-old woman was walking across a parking lot in the area of 116 Avenue and 170 Street on Sept. 21 when she was hit by a white pickup truck that was backing up.

The driver of the truck reportedly got out to check on the woman, along with several witnesses, before leaving the parking lot.

The woman went to a medical facility on her own with non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the truck did the right thing and exited his vehicle to attend to the complainant,” Const. Michael Chernyk with Edmonton Police Service’s Northeast Division said in a written release. “Unfortunately, information was not collected or exchanged as it should have been, so we are hoping the public may help us connect with the driver.”

The driver is described as a white man with a heavier build and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a ball cap.

The truck is described as a white four door Ford F series truck with an orange decal on the rear driver side window, a white decal on the rear passenger side window, and grey deer shaped decals on both the driver and passenger side front doors.

Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.