Strathcona County RCMP are looking for the Good Samaritan who picked up a woman from a rural location and drove her to the police station Thursday afternoon.

Mounties said the woman was found in a rural location east of Highway 21 and taken to the Edmonton Police Service station in the city's southeast at approximately 3 p.m.

RCMP are not providing any more details at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-477.