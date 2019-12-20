EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for a man they say has broken into seniors' homes and stolen valuables from rooms.

According to police, Raed Ahmad El Harati, 38, has broken into several seniors' assisted-living homes by posing as a maintenance worker or security guard.

"The suspect convinces residents that he’s there to do work or check on things. He then distracts residents and proceeds to steal their valuables in the room," police said in a written release.

Harati is wanted on six counts of break and enter with intent and two counts of use of a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information about Harati's whereabout is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.