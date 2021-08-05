EDMONTON -- Mounties are searching for a man a mother and her child saw naked in a public Sherwood Park hot tub last month.

The RCMP were called to the Kinsmen Leisure Centre pool on July 14 at approximately 9:30 p.m. after a mother and her child saw a man "totally exposed" in the hot tub holding his swimsuit "in a ball in his hand."

The man fled before he could be identified, RCMP said. He's described as heavy set between the ages of 30 and 45.

Anyone with information about this man or the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.