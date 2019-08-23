The Edmonton Police Service is asking the public to help identify a man that stole from a number of Edmonton liquor stores.

In total, more than $10,000 of liquor was stolen between June 12 and Aug. 18, in more than 20 separate thefts.

The thief is described as:

35 to 45 years old

Of Middle Eastern descent

Approximately 5'8" to 5'10" tall

Between 220 and 240 pounds

Frequently seen wearing a grey t-shirt or red sweatshirt, black runners and a baseball cap

The man steals the liquor by putting it in a duffel bag, police said.

The thefts have occurred at liquor stores around the city, but most are in south and west Edmonton stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.