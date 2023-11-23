Police searching for man who pulled a knife during Edmonton bank robbery

A man robbed a central Edmonton bank two weeks ago, police announced Thursday, while asking for help to identify him.

The man entered the Servus Credit Union on 124 Street and 112 Avenue around 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 8, approached a teller, produced a knife and demanded money.

"After exiting the bank with the stolen cash, the suspect then fled westbound on a bicycle. There were no injuries reported during the robbery," Cheryl Voordenhout, of Edmonton Police Service, wrote in a news release.

The robbery was captured on the bank's security cameras, and police released video and still images from it.

The masked robber is described as an Indigenous man between 20 and 40 years old. He is five feet eight inches to six feet and has an average build.

He was wearing a black winter jacket with fur trim, black gloves, an FC Edmonton black jacket or vest, jeans, a red ball cap and black shoes.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.