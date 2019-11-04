EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for a man they say racked up $25,000 on a stolen credit card.

In total, the man made 125 purchases at clothing stores, restaurants and casinos between Aug. 16 and Sept. 19, police said.

The fraudster is described as:

White

35 to 45 years old

Short brown hair

160 to 180 pounds

5'8" to 6'

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.