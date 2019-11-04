Police searching for man who spent $25K with stolen credit card
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 11:29AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are searching for a man they say racked up $25,000 on a stolen credit card.
In total, the man made 125 purchases at clothing stores, restaurants and casinos between Aug. 16 and Sept. 19, police said.
The fraudster is described as:
- White
- 35 to 45 years old
- Short brown hair
- 160 to 180 pounds
- 5'8" to 6'
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.