EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for a 15-year-old girl believed to have last been seen Thursday evening.

Khalysta Appleby was last seen around 6 p.m. at South Terwillegar Park in Edmonton, police say.

The EPS describes Appleby as an Indigenous girl who was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts. She is approximately 5’6” (168 centimetres) tall and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) and was riding a purple metallic CCM bike.

“The nature of her disappearance is out of character, and she functions at a younger capacity than her age,” EPS said in a media release. “Police and family are therefore concerned for her welfare.”

According to police, there are no indications of foul play as of now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.