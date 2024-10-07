Police searching for person who helped man out of burning truck

Edmonton police are looking for the person who helped a man out of a burning vehicle after a single vehicle crash last week.

On Oct. 3 around 1:40 a.m., a white 1997 Dodge Dakota was going north on 149 Street south of Yellowhead Trail when it crossed a grassy median and hit a cement barricade.

The truck then caught fire, police said Monday in a news release.

Someone helped the driver, a 19-year-old man, out of the truck. The driver was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

When officers were investigating, they discovered a second 19-year-old man may have been in the truck when it crashed.

His remains were found in the vehicle the next day.

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

Police want to speak to the person who helped the driver out of the truck and any other witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.