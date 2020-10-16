EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Aaron Myles Atchooay for the second degree murder of Justin Wade Highet.

Highet, 34, was found dead inside a home in the area of 172 Avenue and 47 Street on Oct. 14.

An autopsy found that he died of gunshot wounds.

Police believe Atchooay is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.