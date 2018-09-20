Police in Sherwood Park are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.

Strathcona County RCMP said on Tuesday, September 11 at about 12:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking on Brentwood Boulevard near Raven Drive when a male approached her.

The male reportedly tried to strike up a conversation and grabbed her hand before hugging and kissing her, and then walking away.

The male in question is described as:

Caucasian

165 cm (5’5”) tall

Dark hair

Dark beard

Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and reflective work vest, and police released a composite sketch of the male in question.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).