Police searching for suspect in sexual assault
Strathcona County RCMP released a composite sketch showing a male suspect in a sexual assault on Brentwood Blvd. on Sept. 11, 2018. Supplied.
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 9:08AM MDT
Police in Sherwood Park are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.
Strathcona County RCMP said on Tuesday, September 11 at about 12:30 p.m., a teenage girl was walking on Brentwood Boulevard near Raven Drive when a male approached her.
The male reportedly tried to strike up a conversation and grabbed her hand before hugging and kissing her, and then walking away.
The male in question is described as:
- Caucasian
- 165 cm (5’5”) tall
- Dark hair
- Dark beard
- Blue eyes
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and reflective work vest, and police released a composite sketch of the male in question.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).