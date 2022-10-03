Police searching for suspects in pair of unprovoked downtown assaults

CCTV photos of the four attackers that repeatedly stabbed a 57-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (Source: EPS). CCTV photos of the four attackers that repeatedly stabbed a 57-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (Source: EPS).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island