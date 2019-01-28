

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for a stolen truck that crashed through the front doors of Red Deer’s Bo’s Bar and Grill early Monday.

RCMP were called to the restaurant, at 2310 50 Avenue, around 6:30 a.m.

A stolen white Ford F-150 had been backed through the front wall of the bar in what police believe was an attempt to break in.

Nothing was stolen, nor were any injuries reported.

According to police, the truck fled south on Taylor Drive in the northbound lanes, toward 19 Street.

RCMP continue to look for the truck, which is thought to be a newer model and which has broken rear tail lights. It is also marked with company information “Flatiron” and “Unit 92-15-735.”

On Facebook, Bo’s said it was busy with “forced renovations” Monday morning, but that it would be open as planned for an Alberta Diabetes Foundation fundraiser in the evening.

Members of the public with information about the event are asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.