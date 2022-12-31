Police searching for two missing boys last seen in west Edmonton

Police are looking for two missing boys last seen Saturday morning playing outside their west Edmonton home.

In an evening statement, police say family members are concerned about missing cousins Ajay Noskiye, 10, and Conner Noskiye, 9, since one of them requires regular medication for a medical condition.

They were last seen around 11 a.m., just outside their residence near 93 Avenue and 154 Street.

Ajay is described by police as 4'0" tall (1.2 metres) and weighing around 90 pounds (41 kilograms). He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage winter jacket with black sleeves, black pants and glasses.

Conner was last wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and jeans and carrying a black backpack with blue stripes. He is described as 4'0" tall (1.2 metres) and weighing about 80 pounds (36 kilograms).

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.