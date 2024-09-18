Police searching for victim who bought stolen BMW in northern Alberta

Grande Prairie RCMP wants to remind the public about the risks of fraud when buying or selling items online after a black 1997 BMW Z3 that was reported stolen was sold online in Grande Prairie last month.

Police said that the person who bought the vehicle did not know the vehicle was stolen and is "unknowingly the victim of fraud."

RCMP says there are steps one can take to protect yourself from fraud when shopping on social media platforms, such as:

knowing the market value of the product you are looking for;

locating and verifying the seller's contact information including address, phone number and email before you buy;

looking for customer reviews and ratings from third-party sources;

using a payment method with fraud protection, such as your credit card;

picking up items and providing the payment in person, whenever possible;

reviewing all email information to make sure they are coming from a legitimate source;

avoiding transferring funds in order to receive a payment for an item you're selling;

researching and using reputable websites to purchase VIN reports; and

performing an online search to see if anyone has already reported the fraudulent buyer or seller.

Grande Prairie RCMP is asking anyone with information about the stolen car to call them at 780-830-5701.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool.