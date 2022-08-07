Police searching for Wetaskiwin teen

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks.

Saydie Raine, 13, was last seen in the area of the Walmart Wetaskiwin "about two months" ago, according to Mounties.

Raine is described as 5’3” with a medium build. She has shoulder length hair, that’s half brown and half blonde, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.