EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help locating 19-year-old Dorian Thomas Gladue, who is suspected of shooting another 19-year-old with a shotgun.

Police said the altercation happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 107 Street and 106 Avenue Saturday. The incident was a result of an argument over a stolen bike.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition.

Gladue goes by the name Max and is described by police as being 5’7” tall and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to police and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Gladue is known to spend time in the downtown area, according to police.

Gladue is wanted on warrants for:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a weapon

Breach of a firearm prohibition

Possession of stolen property

Anyone with information on Gladue is asked to not approach him and call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-8477 or online.