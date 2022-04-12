Police seek fourth suspect in March 'mass shooting event'

Police released new images Tuesday in an effort to identify a fourth suspect involved in a "mass shooting event" at an Edmonton lounge last month.

On March 12 around 2:45 a.m., police responded to reports of shots being fired outside of a lounge on 124 Street and 118 Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims outside of the bar.

“EMS responded, treated, and transported two females and four males to hospital with various injuries,” said EPS in a Tuesday news release. “A fifth injured male attended a hospital on his own.”

One of the victims, Imbert George, 28, died due to multiple gunshot wounds, added police.

Police have identified three men involved in the shooting and are looking for information on a fourth man.

Around 3:15 a.m. on March 12, surveillance images of a man were captured in the area of 167 Avenue and 127 Street.

“Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who can identify the suspect, or who may have been approached by the suspect in the area that night, possibly looking for a ride,” said EPS.

Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, have each been arrested and charged with first degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and multiple other firearms offences.

Saed Osman, wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first degree murder. (Source: EPS)

Saed Osman, 27, is still wanted on Canada-wide warrants for first degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and multiple other firearms offences.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.