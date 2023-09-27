Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store

Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.

Police said the foursome demanded cash and took bottles of alcohol from a store on 23 Avenue and 52 Street on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Officers released photos of their suspects Wednesday, two of whom were heavily disguised with hoods, glasses and masks.

First suspect:

Indigenous male

5'10" with an average build

Gold-framed aviator glasses

Black bandanna

Black Puma hoodie

Black sandals

Second suspect:

Indigenous male

6'0" tall with a heavy build

Dark hoodie with red and white "Jordan" logo

Light-coloured face mask with a dragon and flower pattern

Red shoes with black toe caps and soles

Third suspect:

Indigenous male

5'10" with heavy build

Black hoodie with a Champion logo

Blue work pants with yellow stripes

Dark-colored plaid shoes

Fourth suspect:

Indigenous female

5'6" with an average build

Pink or red nail polish

Yellow framed sunglasses

Black Reebok hoodie

Blue jeans

Police said no one was injured during the robbery. They did not say how much cash and alcohol was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.