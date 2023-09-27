Edmonton

Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store

Four suspect wanted for robbing a liquor store in Edmonton on September 19, 2023. (Credit: EPS) Four suspect wanted for robbing a liquor store in Edmonton on September 19, 2023. (Credit: EPS)

Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.

Police said the foursome demanded cash and took bottles of alcohol from a store on 23 Avenue and 52 Street on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Officers released photos of their suspects Wednesday, two of whom were heavily disguised with hoods, glasses and masks.

First suspect:

  • Indigenous male
  • 5'10" with an average build
  • Gold-framed aviator glasses
  • Black bandanna
  • Black Puma hoodie
  • Black sandals

Second suspect:

  • Indigenous male
  • 6'0" tall with a heavy build
  • Dark hoodie with red and white "Jordan" logo
  • Light-coloured face mask with a dragon and flower pattern
  • Red shoes with black toe caps and soles

Third suspect:

  • Indigenous male
  • 5'10" with heavy build
  • Black hoodie with a Champion logo
  • Blue work pants with yellow stripes
  • Dark-colored plaid shoes

Fourth suspect:

  • Indigenous female
  • 5'6" with an average build
  • Pink or red nail polish
  • Yellow framed sunglasses
  • Black Reebok hoodie
  • Blue jeans

Police said no one was injured during the robbery. They did not say how much cash and alcohol was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

