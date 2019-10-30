Police in Grande Prairie are investigating an armed robbery of an adult video store.

A man carrying a weapon with his face covered entered the Source Adult Video store on 100 Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 28, RCMP say.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Officers and police dogs tried to track down the man but couldn't find him.

They're now asking for the public's help in finding the man, described as white and wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with grey and red sleeves, a lighter-coloured baseball cap and dark boots.

He was also reportedly carrying a dark-coloured drawstring bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.