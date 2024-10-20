EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police seek man who assaulted bus driver early Saturday

    Edmonton police are looking for a man who assaulted a bus driver the morning of Oct. 19, 2024, and who damaged the downtown library. Police released a photo of the man they suspect is the culprit. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton police are looking for a man who assaulted a bus driver the morning of Oct. 19, 2024, and who damaged the downtown library. Police released a photo of the man they suspect is the culprit. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Police are looking for a man who assaulted a bus driver on Saturday in central Edmonton.

    Edmonton police said in a Sunday media release the Saturday morning assault happened at Jasper Avenue and 117 Street before the man left the scene on foot.

    They said they received a report of the assault at 7:40 a.m.

    Police said paramedics treated the bus driver for his injuries and took him to hospital.

    Police said they suspect the same man is responsible for damaging the downtown Stanley A. Milner Library at 102 Avenue and 99 Street earlier that morning at about 6:10 a.m.

    Police describe the man as white, aged 38-45, six feet tall with short, brown hair and a muscular build. He was wearing glasses, a blue sweater, grey sweatpants and rubber boots, and was carrying a green shopping bag.

    Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

