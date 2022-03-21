Police seek man who placed cell phone up girl's skirt at West Edmonton Mall

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help identifying a man who put a cell phone underneath a 14-year-old girl's skirt on an escalator.

According to police, the incident occurred on Feb. 26 around 3:38 p.m. at West Edmonton Mall on the escalator going up to Europa Boulevard by Simons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.