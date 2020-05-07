Police seek missing senior with dementia
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:22PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for help in finding a 71-year-old missing man.
Lawrence Isbister has dementia and was last seen outside St. Andrew's Church near 128 Street and 111 Avenue on May 5, 2020 at around 7 p.m.
He's described as 5'9" tall white male, weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and beard.
He was last seen wearing a light grey jacket and denim clothes similar to that pictured above.