EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for help in finding a 71-year-old missing man.

Lawrence Isbister has dementia and was last seen outside St. Andrew's Church near 128 Street and 111 Avenue on May 5, 2020 at around 7 p.m.

He's described as 5'9" tall white male, weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and beard.

He was last seen wearing a light grey jacket and denim clothes similar to that pictured above.