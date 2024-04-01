Police seek missing Sherwood Park teen boy

RCMP in Sherwood Park are asking for help finding a missing teenaged boy.

Mounties in a media release Monday evening say Jordan Micah Steidl, 15, was last seen in the bedroom community immediately east of Edmonton early in the morning.

Police said Steidl, a Sherwood Park resident, may be travelling on Edmonton's light-rail transit.

He stands five-foot-three with dark brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 225 lb., and was last seen wearing a grey bomber-style jacket and white Skechers-brand shoes. He may also be wearing or carrying a black bicycle helmet.

Anyone with information about Steidl or where he may be is asked to contact Sherwood Park RCMP at 780-410-4356 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).