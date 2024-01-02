EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police seek missing teen boy in Ponoka, Alta.

    RCMP said they're looking for Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose out of concern for his health and well-being, The 14-year-old was last seen on Dec. 28, 2023, in Ponoka, Alta. (Credit: RCMP) RCMP said they're looking for Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose out of concern for his health and well-being, The 14-year-old was last seen on Dec. 28, 2023, in Ponoka, Alta. (Credit: RCMP)

    RCMP in Ponoka, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy missing since last week.

    In a media release Tuesday, RCMP said they're looking for Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose, who they say was last seen on Thursday in the town 96 kilometres south of Edmonton, out of concern for his health and well-being.

    He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, 150 lb., with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

    Boysis-Nepoose was last seen wearing a red jersey, red vest, black pants, a red ballcap and white sneakers.

    Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

