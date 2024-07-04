Police seek potential witnesses to Mill Creek Ravine homicide

Edmonton police are releasing photos of a vehicle whose occupants they believe may have seen activity related to a recent homicide in the Mill Creek Ravine.

The Edmonton Police Service released two photos of a grey 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV they believe was parked in the ravine parking lot just before the arrival of emergency personnel to the scene at 8:12 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say investigators believe the occupants of the Hyundai may have witnessed events related to the death of Threna Waskahat.

An autopsy Wednesday confirmed the death of the 31-year-old Waskahat was a homicide. Police said they are not disclosing the cause of death for investigative reasons.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the people in it is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.