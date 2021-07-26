EDMONTON -- Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen boat and trailer.

The boat and trailer stolen between May 30 and June 1 is worth over $100,000, said police.

The boat is described as:

• 2017 Super Air Nautique 6522

• Teal and white

RCMP are also looking for a white 2017 Boatmate trailer that was carrying the boat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or online.

The investigation is ongoing.