Police seek public's help in locating stolen boat in Sylvan Lake
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 2:16PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 2:19PM MDT
Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen boat and trailer.
The boat and trailer stolen between May 30 and June 1 is worth over $100,000, said police.
The boat is described as:
• 2017 Super Air Nautique 6522
• Teal and white
RCMP are also looking for a white 2017 Boatmate trailer that was carrying the boat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or online.
The investigation is ongoing.