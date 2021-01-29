EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are appealing to the public to help identify a man spotted near the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near downtown in December.

Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 109 Street and 109 Avenue.

He later died of his injuries and was identified as 25-year-old Mahad Bashir Farah. Police later confirmed his death was the 35th homicide of 2020.

Police are seeking to identify a man seen on security footage on 109 Avenue between 106 and 109 Street between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Investigators say the man is not a suspect but believe he may have information that could assist them.

The man may be driving a black SUV that was also spotted in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.