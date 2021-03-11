EDMONTON -- Police in Edmonton are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed at an outdoor basketball court in northeast Edmonton.

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 5, a group of people were playing basketball at Ozerna Park when an altercation broke out between two of the players which lead to one man being stabbed, according to police.

Police say the suspect, described as a bearded Middle Eastern male in his early to mid-20s, fled the area in a vehicle with several others. He's also described as being between 5'7" and 5'9" tall with a medium build.

The victim drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening stab injury and was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.