Advertisement
Police seeking 3 suspects after random pepper spray attack at LRT station
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 8:08AM MST
Share:
EDMONTON -- Police in Edmonton are searching for three male suspects after an apparently random pepper spray attack at Century Park LRT station.
It happened Saturday morning just after 6:45 a.m.
Police say one man was waiting for a train when he was pepper-sprayed. He was treated on scene by emergency responders and is expected to recover.
There is no description of the suspects at this time.