EDMONTON -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying five people of interest following the death of a man earlier this week.

At approximately 6 a.m. on July 25 in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive, passers-by came across an injured man.

He was taken to hospital by EMS, however no report was made to police.

The following day police were contacted by hospital staff, and an investigation found that the man had been assaulted in the area where he was found.

The man’s condition continued to deteriorate, and he succumbed to his injures on Aug. 5.

He has been identified as Tyler Lines, 38.

An autopsy was completed on Saturday, with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.

The cause of Lines' death was blunt force head trauma.

Police are looking for five persons of interest, one female and four males.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.