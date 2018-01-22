RCMP in Sherwood Park are investigating, and trying to track down more details, after a two-month-old puppy went missing Sunday night.

Strathcona County RCMP said at some point between 9 and 9:30 p.m., a dog was removed from a home in the Nottingham area of Sherwood Park.

Police said the front door was opened by an unknown individual, and it’s believed the dog was either taken or ran away. Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

The dog, described as a brown and white two-month-old pitbull/lab cross, has not been found, it was not wearing a collar.

Anyone with details on this case is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).