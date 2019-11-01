EDMONTON -- Police are seeking surveillance footage after an attempted murder in southwest Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building near 111 Street and Saddleback Road at 3:07 p.m.

A 20-year-old was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head, Edmonton police said.

He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators are asking for footage from drivers, homeowners or businesses in Bearspaw, Twin Brooks, Kaskitayo and Blackmud—specifically between 9 Avenue and 23 Avenue and Saddleback Road and 109—between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with video footage is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.