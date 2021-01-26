EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are seeking assistance in locating Halimo Halimsheikh-Marr, the 11-year-old girl was last seen earlier this afternoon.

Marr was last seen in the area of 164A Avenue and 115 Street at 4:40 p.m., according to police.

She was wearing a head covering, a grey winter jacket and carrying a purple and grey school bag.

Police said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.