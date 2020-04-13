EDMONTON -- Police are seeking witnesses and dash cam video after a shooting in south Edmonton in late March.

Officers were called to a shooting at the parking lot in front of the Cobs Bread at 111 Street and Ellerslie Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 29.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and the vehicles involved. The Edmonton Police Service believes there may be witnesses with more information about the incident.

"We are asking anyone that may have witnessed this event or has any information pertaining to the events or persons involved to contact us," said Sgt. Eric Stewart with the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit. "Also, if anyone has dash-cam video of the area between those times, we would like them to contact us as well."

Witnesses or anyone with dash cam video is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-4877.