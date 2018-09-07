

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Seventy grams of illegal drugs and more than $7,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia was seized by Edmonton-area police in a pair of August 30 arrests.

An investigation was started west of Edmonton by the RCMP’s Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch Drug Section. With the assistance of Edmonton Police Service’s tactical and drug and gang teams, they searched a room in an Edmonton hotel on August 30.

Two men were arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Police seized 44 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of fentanyl and $7,140 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Curtis Frasier, of Edmonton, and Kevin Gamlin, of Spruce Grove, both received charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and other charges relating to failure to comply with recognizance and outstanding warrants.

Both are scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on September 19.