Police shoot 19-year-old woman involved in family dispute

A 19-year-old woman was shot by Edmonton police on Tuesday but is expected to survive.

Edmonton Police Service described her injuries as serious but not life threatening.

A family dispute involving a weapon was reported just before 6 p.m. Officers were told two sisters – the 19-year-old and a pre-teen girl whose age was not released – were fighting.

When officers arrived at the home near 65 Avenue and 172 Street, they say the sisters were alone and "involved in a dispute."

According to EPS, a "confrontation" occurred between the responding officers and the 19-year-old.

Police used a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, then an officer shot her.

She was taken to hospital.

No police were hurt.

Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), has been directed to investigate the incident.

ASIRT investigates any complaint of serious injury or death by police action.