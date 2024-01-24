EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police shoot 19-year-old woman involved in family dispute

    ASIRT
    Share

    A 19-year-old woman was shot by Edmonton police on Tuesday but is expected to survive.

    Edmonton Police Service described her injuries as serious but not life threatening.

    A family dispute involving a weapon was reported just before 6 p.m. Officers were told two sisters – the 19-year-old and a pre-teen girl whose age was not released – were fighting.

    When officers arrived at the home near 65 Avenue and 172 Street, they say the sisters were alone and "involved in a dispute."

    According to EPS, a "confrontation" occurred between the responding officers and the 19-year-old.

    Police used a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a Taser, then an officer shot her.

    She was taken to hospital.

    No police were hurt.

    Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), has been directed to investigate the incident.

    ASIRT investigates any complaint of serious injury or death by police action. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the three-year cruise fell apart

    In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.

    A list of mass killings in the United States this year

    The latest mass killing in the U.S. happened Sunday in Joliet, Illinois, where authorities say a 23-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing eight people and injuring a ninth person in suburban Chicago before fatally shooting himself during a later confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News