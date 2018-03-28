A portion of 17 Street, north of Whitemud Drive, is closed in both directions as the EPS Major Collision Unit investigates a serious crash.

The head-on collision happened on the stretch of road at about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, sending both drivers to hospital.

Police say one person has non-life threatening injuries while the other is suffering from undetermined injuries.

The closure does not impact entry to the Maple Ridge area, which can accessed from Sherwood Park Freeway.

